Saturday's 4:00 PM ET matchup between the Kentucky Wildcats (19-9, 10-5 SEC) and the Auburn Tigers (19-9, 9-6 SEC) at Rupp Arena features the Wildcats' Oscar Tshiebwe and the Tigers' Wendell Green Jr. as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Auburn

Game Day: Saturday, February 25

TV: CBS

Kentucky's Last Game

Kentucky won its previous game against Florida, 82-74, on Wednesday. Tshiebwe was its top scorer with 25 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Oscar Tshiebwe 25 4 3 1 1 0 Jacob Toppin 19 11 1 0 0 2 Antonio Reeves 16 1 4 1 1 2

Kentucky Players to Watch

Tshiebwe leads the Wildcats with 16.2 points per contest and 12.7 rebounds (first in the country), while also posting 1.7 assists.

Cason Wallace puts up 11.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 35.1% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Jacob Toppin is putting up 12.1 points, 2.1 assists and 6.6 rebounds per contest.

Antonio Reeves averages 13.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 41.8% from the floor and 41.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Sahvir Wheeler leads his team in assists per game (5.6), and also puts up 7.7 points and 2.3 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)