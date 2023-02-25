Saturday's game that pits the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (14-12) versus the UAB Blazers (12-15) at Bartow Arena has a projected final score of 71-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Western Kentucky, who is a small favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM on February 25.

The Lady Toppers fell in their last outing 70-65 against Louisiana Tech on Thursday.

Western Kentucky vs. UAB Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Western Kentucky vs. UAB Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Western Kentucky 71, UAB 68

Western Kentucky Schedule Analysis

  • In their signature win of the season, which took place on December 29, the Lady Toppers took down the Rice Owls (No. 89 in our computer rankings) by a score of 79-74.
  • The Blazers have tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country based on the RPI (seven).

Western Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 77-75 on the road over UTEP (No. 111) on February 4
  • 66-55 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 128) on January 19
  • 48-25 at home over Little Rock (No. 162) on December 11
  • 77-69 at home over UTSA (No. 181) on January 7
  • 73-67 on the road over UTSA (No. 181) on February 2

Western Kentucky Performance Insights

  • The Lady Toppers score 69.2 points per game (104th in college basketball) and give up 69.3 (296th in college basketball) for a -1 scoring differential overall.
  • In 2022-23, Western Kentucky has put up 72.5 points per game in C-USA action, and 69.2 overall.
  • At home the Lady Toppers are scoring 70.1 points per game, 1.6 more than they are averaging on the road (68.5).
  • Western Kentucky allows 67 points per game at home, and 71.2 away.
  • While the Lady Toppers are averaging 69.2 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their last 10 games, tallying 69.9 a contest.

