Kentucky vs. Tennessee Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 26
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game between the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (20-10) and Kentucky Wildcats (10-17) matching up at Memorial Coliseum has a projected final score of 76-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Tennessee, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on February 26.
The Wildcats fell in their last game 74-67 against Texas A&M on Thursday.
Kentucky vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky
Kentucky vs. Tennessee Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tennessee 76, Kentucky 62
Kentucky Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, which took place on January 29, the Wildcats beat the Missouri Tigers (No. 62 in our computer rankings) by a score of 77-54.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wildcats are 0-9 (.000%) -- tied for the 22nd-most defeats.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Kentucky is 2-6 (.250%) -- tied for the 10th-most defeats.
Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins
- 81-75 on the road over Florida (No. 102) on January 15
- 80-74 on the road over Minnesota (No. 138) on December 7
- 79-53 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 210) on November 13
- 70-44 over Dayton (No. 235) on November 23
- 95-86 at home over Ohio (No. 289) on December 21
Kentucky Performance Insights
- The Wildcats' -32 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 67.6 points per game (139th in college basketball) while giving up 68.7 per contest (289th in college basketball).
- With 63.1 points per game in SEC tilts, Kentucky is scoring 4.5 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (67.6 PPG).
- The Wildcats are scoring 66.7 points per game in home games. On the road, they are performing better on offense, averaging 68.1 points per contest.
- Defensively, Kentucky has played better at home this year, surrendering 65.8 points per game, compared to 75.3 in away games.
- The Wildcats have been racking up 65.2 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly lower than the 67.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
