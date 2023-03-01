Kentucky vs. Florida Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - SEC Tournament
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest features the Florida Gators (16-13) and the Kentucky Wildcats (10-18) matching up at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 70-68 win for Florida according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:30 PM ET on March 1.
The Wildcats lost their last matchup 83-63 against Tennessee on Sunday.
Kentucky vs. Florida Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Kentucky vs. Florida Score Prediction
- Prediction: Florida 70, Kentucky 68
Kentucky Schedule Analysis
- The Wildcats' best win this season came in a 77-54 victory on January 29 against the Missouri Tigers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 66) in our computer rankings.
- The Wildcats have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (10).
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Kentucky is 3-6 (.333%) -- tied for the 10th-most defeats.
Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins
- 81-75 on the road over Florida (No. 98) on January 15
- 80-74 on the road over Minnesota (No. 131) on December 7
- 79-53 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 209) on November 13
- 70-44 over Dayton (No. 243) on November 23
- 82-56 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 283) on December 4
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Kentucky Performance Insights
- The Wildcats are being outscored by 1.9 points per game, with a -52 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.4 points per game (143rd in college basketball), and give up 69.3 per contest (298th in college basketball).
- In SEC games, Kentucky has averaged 4.3 fewer points (63.1) than overall (67.4) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Wildcats average 66.5 points per game. On the road, they average 68.1.
- At home Kentucky is conceding 66.8 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than it is away (75.3).
- Over their last 10 games, the Wildcats are putting up 63.4 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than their season average (67.4).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.