The Kentucky Wildcats (10-18) will try to stop a seven-game losing skid when visiting the Florida Gators (16-13) at 1:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The matchup airs on SEC Network.

Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Kentucky vs. Florida Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats score only 1.4 fewer points per game (67.4) than the Gators allow their opponents to score (68.8).

Kentucky has a 6-5 record when giving up fewer than 69.5 points.

Kentucky is 9-5 when it scores more than 68.8 points.

The Gators record 69.5 points per game, only 0.2 more points than the 69.3 the Wildcats give up.

Florida has a 10-6 record when putting up more than 69.3 points.

Florida has a 12-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.4 points.

The Gators shoot 37.9% from the field, 9.2% lower than the Wildcats allow defensively.

The Wildcats shoot 36.7% from the field, just 11.7 lower than the Gators concede.

Kentucky Schedule