Bookmakers have given the Kentucky Wildcats (10-15) +50000 moneyline odds to win the championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.

The Wildcats visit the Vanderbilt Commodores. The two squads meet at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 19.

Wildcats NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +50000 (Bet $100 to win $50000)

Kentucky Team Stats

The Wildcats are 7-9 at home and 2-5 on the road while going 1-1 in neutral-site games.

So far this year, Kentucky is scoring 68.0 points per game (135th-ranked in college basketball) and surrendering 68.1 points per contest (274th-ranked).

Kentucky Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-9 | Q2 Record: 3-4 | Q3 Record: 0-2 | Q4 Record: 7-0

0-9 | 3-4 | 0-2 | 7-0 Kentucky has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (nine).

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Kentucky is 3-4 (.429%) -- tied for the 42nd-most wins, but also tied for the 39th-most defeats.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

