Wednesday's contest that pits the UT Martin Skyhawks (13-16) against the Morehead State Eagles (10-19) at Ford Center should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-56 in favor of UT Martin, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on March 1.

The Skyhawks beat the Eagles 74-60 on Saturday when they last played.

Morehead State vs. UT Martin Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana

Morehead State vs. UT Martin Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Martin 71, Morehead State 56

Morehead State Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Eagles took down the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles 70-68 on February 2.

The Skyhawks have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (eight).

Morehead State has nine losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 32nd-most in the nation.

Morehead State 2022-23 Best Wins

64-61 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 278) on January 5

63-59 at home over Bellarmine (No. 299) on December 4

81-58 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 309) on December 29

64-60 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 313) on January 28

59-54 at home over Presbyterian (No. 317) on November 26

Morehead State Performance Insights