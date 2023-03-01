Morehead State vs. UT Martin Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - OVC Tournament
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest that pits the UT Martin Skyhawks (13-16) against the Morehead State Eagles (10-19) at Ford Center should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-56 in favor of UT Martin, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on March 1.
The Skyhawks beat the Eagles 74-60 on Saturday when they last played.
Morehead State vs. UT Martin Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana
Morehead State vs. UT Martin Score Prediction
- Prediction: UT Martin 71, Morehead State 56
Morehead State Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Eagles took down the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles 70-68 on February 2.
- The Skyhawks have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (eight).
- Morehead State has nine losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 32nd-most in the nation.
Morehead State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-61 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 278) on January 5
- 63-59 at home over Bellarmine (No. 299) on December 4
- 81-58 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 309) on December 29
- 64-60 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 313) on January 28
- 59-54 at home over Presbyterian (No. 317) on November 26
Morehead State Performance Insights
- The Eagles' -201 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 58.6 points per game (302nd in college basketball) while allowing 65.5 per outing (209th in college basketball).
- Morehead State has averaged 1 more points in OVC action (59.6) than overall (58.6).
- At home, the Eagles average 65.9 points per game. Away, they average 51.7.
- In 2022-23 Morehead State is allowing 3.1 fewer points per game at home (63.9) than on the road (67).
- The Eagles have fared worse offensively over their past 10 games, generating 55.1 points per contest, 3.5 fewer points their than season average of 58.6.
