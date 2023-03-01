Wednesday's contest that pits the UT Martin Skyhawks (13-16) against the Morehead State Eagles (10-19) at Ford Center should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-56 in favor of UT Martin, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on March 1.

The Skyhawks beat the Eagles 74-60 on Saturday when they last played.

Morehead State vs. UT Martin Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana

Morehead State vs. UT Martin Score Prediction

  • Prediction: UT Martin 71, Morehead State 56

Morehead State Schedule Analysis

  • In their signature win of the season, the Eagles took down the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles 70-68 on February 2.
  • The Skyhawks have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (eight).
  • Morehead State has nine losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 32nd-most in the nation.

Morehead State 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 64-61 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 278) on January 5
  • 63-59 at home over Bellarmine (No. 299) on December 4
  • 81-58 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 309) on December 29
  • 64-60 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 313) on January 28
  • 59-54 at home over Presbyterian (No. 317) on November 26

Morehead State Performance Insights

  • The Eagles' -201 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 58.6 points per game (302nd in college basketball) while allowing 65.5 per outing (209th in college basketball).
  • Morehead State has averaged 1 more points in OVC action (59.6) than overall (58.6).
  • At home, the Eagles average 65.9 points per game. Away, they average 51.7.
  • In 2022-23 Morehead State is allowing 3.1 fewer points per game at home (63.9) than on the road (67).
  • The Eagles have fared worse offensively over their past 10 games, generating 55.1 points per contest, 3.5 fewer points their than season average of 58.6.

