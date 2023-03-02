Morehead State vs. Southeast Missouri State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - OVC Tournament
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (15-14) and Morehead State Eagles (11-19) matching up at Ford Center has a projected final score of 69-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Southeast Missouri State, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on March 2.
The Eagles' most recent outing on Wednesday ended in a 70-68 victory over UT Martin.
Morehead State vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana
Morehead State vs. Southeast Missouri State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Southeast Missouri State 69, Morehead State 57
Morehead State Schedule Analysis
- The Eagles' best win this season came in a 70-68 victory against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on February 2.
- Morehead State has nine losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 37th-most in the country.
Morehead State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-68 over UT Martin (No. 216) on March 1
- 64-61 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 276) on January 5
- 63-59 at home over Bellarmine (No. 294) on December 4
- 81-58 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 311) on December 29
- 64-60 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 313) on January 28
Morehead State Performance Insights
- The Eagles have been outscored by 6.7 points per game (posting 58.9 points per game, 298th in college basketball, while conceding 65.6 per outing, 215th in college basketball) and have a -199 scoring differential.
- In 2022-23, Morehead State has averaged 59.6 points per game in OVC action, and 58.9 overall.
- At home, the Eagles score 65.9 points per game. On the road, they score 51.7.
- At home Morehead State is giving up 63.9 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than it is on the road (67.0).
- The Eagles have performed worse offensively over their past 10 games, generating 57.6 points per contest, 1.3 fewer points their than season average of 58.9.
