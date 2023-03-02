Murray State vs. Valparaiso Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest between the Murray State Racers (13-14) and Valparaiso Beacons (7-20) matching up at Athletics-Recreation Center has a projected final score of 71-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Murray State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on March 2.
The Racers enter this matchup after a 76-48 loss to Northern Iowa on Saturday.
Murray State vs. Valparaiso Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Murray State vs. Valparaiso Score Prediction
- Prediction: Murray State 71, Valparaiso 62
Murray State Schedule Analysis
- Against the Belmont Bruins, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Racers secured their signature win of the season on January 11, a 64-46 home victory.
Murray State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 51-44 on the road over Kentucky (No. 118) on December 16
- 59-56 at home over Chattanooga (No. 186) on November 19
- 83-69 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 187) on February 19
- 68-55 at home over UIC (No. 196) on December 30
- 71-52 on the road over UT Martin (No. 216) on November 30
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Murray State Performance Insights
- The Racers have a +47 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.7 points per game. They're putting up 68.1 points per game, 130th in college basketball, and are giving up 66.4 per outing to rank 237th in college basketball.
- Murray State averages the same amount of points in MVC play as overall, 68.1 points per game.
- At home, the Racers score 70.4 points per game. On the road, they score 65.7.
- Murray State is allowing fewer points at home (65 per game) than on the road (67.9).
- In their past 10 games, the Racers are posting 68.9 points per contest, 0.8 more than their season average (68.1).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.