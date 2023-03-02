Thursday's contest between the Youngstown State Penguins (19-10) and Northern Kentucky Norse (16-13) squaring off at Beeghly Center has a projected final score of 66-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Youngstown State, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 5:30 PM ET on March 2.

The Norse fell in their last game 79-76 against Oakland on Saturday.

Northern Kentucky vs. Youngstown State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

Northern Kentucky vs. Youngstown State Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Youngstown State 66, Northern Kentucky 64

Northern Kentucky Schedule Analysis

  • The Norse notched their signature win of the season on January 22, when they claimed a 73-69 victory over the Cleveland State Vikings, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 63) in our computer rankings.
  • Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Northern Kentucky is 14-6 (.700%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories.

Northern Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 75-53 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 170) on November 20
  • 101-95 at home over Lipscomb (No. 171) on November 10
  • 79-69 at home over IUPUI (No. 173) on February 6
  • 79-69 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 206) on December 8
  • 72-52 at home over Cincinnati (No. 213) on December 21

Northern Kentucky Performance Insights

  • The Norse outscore opponents by 4.0 points per game (posting 68.8 points per game, 114th in college basketball, and giving up 64.8 per outing, 192nd in college basketball) and have a +116 scoring differential.
  • In Horizon games, Northern Kentucky has averaged 2.7 fewer points (66.1) than overall (68.8) in 2022-23.
  • At home the Norse are scoring 72.2 points per game, 7.5 more than they are averaging away (64.7).
  • In 2022-23 Northern Kentucky is allowing 1.0 fewer points per game at home (64.4) than on the road (65.4).
  • In their past 10 games, the Norse are putting up 65.0 points per contest, 3.8 fewer points than their season average (68.8).

