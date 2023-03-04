How to Watch the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Nashville Predators will travel to face the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, March 4, with the Blackhawks having dropped three consecutive games.
You can tune in to ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO to see the match unfold as the Blackhawks try to knock off the Predators.
Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Predators vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/21/2022
|Blackhawks
|Predators
|4-2 NAS
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators rank 12th in goals against, allowing 174 total goals (3.0 per game) in league action.
- The Predators' 169 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 26th in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Predators have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Predators have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have put up 33 goals during that time.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Roman Josi
|59
|17
|39
|56
|27
|23
|-
|Matt Duchene
|58
|19
|31
|50
|48
|29
|53%
|Tyson Barrie
|62
|10
|33
|43
|29
|25
|-
|Filip Forsberg
|50
|19
|23
|42
|29
|34
|0%
|Ryan Johansen
|55
|12
|16
|28
|21
|20
|59.1%
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks' total of 220 goals given up (3.6 per game) is 26th in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks' 150 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 32nd in the league.
- In the past 10 contests, the Blackhawks have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Blackhawks have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that stretch.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jonathan Toews
|46
|14
|14
|28
|38
|31
|63.3%
|Seth Jones
|51
|7
|21
|28
|47
|41
|-
|Taylor Raddysh
|61
|14
|12
|26
|23
|26
|55.6%
|Philipp Kurashev
|60
|8
|16
|24
|21
|38
|44.2%
|Andreas Athanasiou
|60
|14
|8
|22
|33
|42
|39.5%
