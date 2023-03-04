Western Kentucky vs. North Texas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (16-12) and the North Texas Lady Eagles (11-18) at E. A. Diddle Arena has a projected final score of 71-63 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Western Kentucky squad coming out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on March 4.
The Lady Toppers enter this matchup following a 62-59 victory over UTEP on Thursday.
Western Kentucky vs. North Texas Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Western Kentucky vs. North Texas Score Prediction
- Prediction: Western Kentucky 71, North Texas 63
Western Kentucky Schedule Analysis
- On December 29 against the Rice Owls, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 84) in our computer rankings, the Lady Toppers registered their signature win of the season, a 79-74 victory on the road.
- The Lady Toppers have eight wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in the nation.
Western Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-59 at home over UTEP (No. 114) on March 2
- 77-75 on the road over UTEP (No. 114) on February 4
- 66-55 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 119) on January 19
- 48-25 at home over Little Rock (No. 152) on December 11
- 77-69 at home over UTSA (No. 168) on January 7
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Western Kentucky Performance Insights
- The Lady Toppers average 69.8 points per game (94th in college basketball) while giving up 68.9 per outing (291st in college basketball). They have a +24 scoring differential overall.
- Western Kentucky is posting 72.9 points per game this season in conference games, which is 3.1 more points per game than its season average (69.8).
- In home games, the Lady Toppers are averaging 0.5 fewer points per game (69.5) than they are in away games (70).
- Western Kentucky is allowing 66.4 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 4.7 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (71.1).
- On offense, the Lady Toppers have increased their production a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 72.1 points per contest over that span compared to the 69.8 they've racked up over the course of this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.