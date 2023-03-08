How to Watch the UNLV vs. Wyoming Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the MWC Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The MWC conference champion will be decided on Wednesday when the No. 1 seed UNLV Lady Rebels (30-2) and the No. 2 Wyoming Cowgirls (22-9) play at 10:00 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
UNLV Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
UNLV vs. Wyoming Scoring Comparison
- The Cowgirls' 65.8 points per game are only 3.3 more points than the 62.5 the Lady Rebels give up to opponents.
- Wyoming has put together a 16-4 record in games it scores more than 62.5 points.
- UNLV's record is 18-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.8 points.
- The 77.4 points per game the Lady Rebels record are 19.0 more points than the Cowgirls give up (58.4).
- UNLV has a 28-2 record when scoring more than 58.4 points.
- When Wyoming gives up fewer than 77.4 points, it is 20-9.
UNLV Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/28/2023
|@ Nevada
|W 71-66
|Lawlor Events Center
|3/6/2023
|Nevada
|W 84-47
|Thomas & Mack Center
|3/7/2023
|San Diego State
|W 71-68
|Thomas & Mack Center
|3/8/2023
|Wyoming
|-
|Thomas & Mack Center
Wyoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/25/2023
|Colorado State
|W 76-60
|Arena-Auditorium
|3/6/2023
|San Jose State
|W 72-57
|Thomas & Mack Center
|3/7/2023
|Colorado State
|W 65-56
|Thomas & Mack Center
|3/8/2023
|UNLV
|-
|Thomas & Mack Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.