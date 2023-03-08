The No. 8 seed Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (16-15, 8-12 C-USA) will face off against the No. 9 seed UTEP Miners (14-17, 7-13 C-USA) in C-USA tournament Wednesday at Ford Center at The Star, tipping off at 6:30 PM.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Western Kentucky vs. UTEP matchup.

Western Kentucky vs. UTEP Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas

Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Western Kentucky vs. UTEP Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Western Kentucky vs. UTEP Betting Trends

Western Kentucky has compiled an 11-16-2 record against the spread this season.

Hilltoppers games have gone over the point total 16 out of 29 times this season.

UTEP has compiled a 16-13-0 record against the spread this year.

A total of 18 Miners games this season have hit the over.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.