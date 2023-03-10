Oscar Tshiebwe and Liam Robbins are two players to watch on Friday at 9:30 PM ET, when the Kentucky Wildcats (21-10, 12-6 SEC) square off against the Vanderbilt Commodores (19-13, 11-7 SEC) in the SEC tournament at Bridgestone Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on SEC Network.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt

Game Day: Friday, March 10

Friday, March 10 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Bridgestone Arena Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

Kentucky's Last Game

On Saturday, in its most recent game, Kentucky topped Arkansas 88-79. With 37 points, Antonio Reeves was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Antonio Reeves 37 1 2 0 0 2 Jacob Toppin 21 4 3 1 1 2 Oscar Tshiebwe 12 13 1 1 0 0

Kentucky Players to Watch

Tshiebwe is tops on the Wildcats with 16.4 points per game and 13.1 rebounds (first in the country), while also posting 1.6 assists.

Jacob Toppin is posting 12.3 points, 2.3 assists and 6.8 rebounds per contest.

Cason Wallace leads the Wildcats at 4.2 assists per contest, while also posting 3.5 rebounds and 11.7 points.

Reeves posts 14.2 points, 2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 43% from the field and 41% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Sahvir Wheeler puts up 7.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game, shooting 41.7% from the field.

Kentucky Top Performers (Last 10 Games)