The Detroit Pistons (15-52) will attempt to end a 10-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (30-37) on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena as 5.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and BSIN.

Pacers vs. Pistons Odds & Info

When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and BSIN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pacers -5.5 -

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

The teams have hit the over in 33 of Indiana's 67 games with a set total.

The Pacers have gone 36-31-0 ATS this season.

Indiana has entered the game as favorites 14 times this season and won nine, or 64.3%, of those games.

Indiana has a record of 4-1 when it's favored by -225 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Pacers.

Pacers vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats

Pacers vs Pistons Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pacers 0 0% 115.7 227 118 236.9 232.9 Pistons 0 0% 111.3 227 118.9 236.9 227.8

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

The Pacers have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over their past 10 contests.

The Pacers have gone over the total in seven of their past 10 outings.

Indiana has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 21 times in 35 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 15 times in 32 opportunities in away games.

The 115.7 points per game the Pacers put up are just 3.2 fewer points than the Pistons allow (118.9).

Indiana has a 20-7 record against the spread and a 17-10 record overall when scoring more than 118.9 points.

Pacers vs. Pistons Betting Splits

Pacers and Pistons Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pacers 36-31 2-4 33-34 Pistons 31-36 24-27 35-32

Pacers vs. Pistons Point Insights

Scoring Insights Pacers Pistons 115.7 Points Scored (PG) 111.3 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 27 20-7 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 12-2 17-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 9-5 118 Points Allowed (PG) 118.9 26 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 11-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 16-9 12-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-17

