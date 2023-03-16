Northern Kentucky vs. Houston: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the No. 1-seed Houston Cougars (31-3) take the court against the No. 16 seed Northern Kentucky Norse (22-12) on Thursday at Legacy Arena at BJCC. The contest tips off at 9:20 PM, on TNT.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Houston vs. Northern Kentucky matchup.
Northern Kentucky vs. Houston Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET
- Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Northern Kentucky vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Houston Moneyline
|Northern Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Houston (-18.5)
|121.5
|-5000
|+1400
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Houston (-19)
|121.5
|-4000
|+1500
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Houston (-19)
|122
|-5000
|+1700
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Northern Kentucky vs. Houston Betting Trends
- Northern Kentucky has won 14 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 18 times.
- Houston has put together an 18-15-1 record against the spread this season.
- Cougars games have hit the over 15 out of 34 times this season.
Northern Kentucky Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1000000
- Northern Kentucky ranks 62nd in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+1000000). However, our computer rankings are much less confident, ranking the team 196th, a difference of 134 spots.
- Northern Kentucky's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0%.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.