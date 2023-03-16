The top-seeded Houston Cougars (31-3) and the No. 16 Northern Kentucky Norse (22-12) battle on Thursday to fight for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The opening round matchup starts at 9:20 PM.

Northern Kentucky vs. Houston Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET

Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama

Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama TV: TNT

Northern Kentucky Stats Insights

The Norse have shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 36.4% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.

Northern Kentucky is 18-7 when it shoots higher than 36.4% from the field.

The Norse are the 263rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars sit at seventh.

The Norse's 68.2 points per game are 11.7 more points than the 56.5 the Cougars give up to opponents.

When Northern Kentucky gives up fewer than 75 points, it is 17-6.

Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

At home Northern Kentucky is putting up 72.7 points per game, 9.4 more than it is averaging away (63.3).

At home the Norse are giving up 61.6 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than they are away (63.8).

Northern Kentucky knocks down more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than away (8.6). It has the same 3-point percentage at home and away (35.8%).

Northern Kentucky Schedule