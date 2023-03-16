How to Watch Northern Kentucky vs. Houston on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The top-seeded Houston Cougars (31-3) and the No. 16 Northern Kentucky Norse (22-12) battle on Thursday to fight for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The opening round matchup starts at 9:20 PM.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Northern Kentucky vs. Houston Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET
- Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Northern Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Norse have shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 36.4% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.
- Northern Kentucky is 18-7 when it shoots higher than 36.4% from the field.
- The Norse are the 263rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars sit at seventh.
- The Norse's 68.2 points per game are 11.7 more points than the 56.5 the Cougars give up to opponents.
- When Northern Kentucky gives up fewer than 75 points, it is 17-6.
Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison
- At home Northern Kentucky is putting up 72.7 points per game, 9.4 more than it is averaging away (63.3).
- At home the Norse are giving up 61.6 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than they are away (63.8).
- Northern Kentucky knocks down more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than away (8.6). It has the same 3-point percentage at home and away (35.8%).
Northern Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/2/2023
|Oakland
|W 81-74
|BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky
|3/6/2023
|Youngstown State
|W 75-63
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|3/7/2023
|Cleveland State
|W 63-61
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|3/16/2023
|Houston
|-
|Legacy Arena at BJCC
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.