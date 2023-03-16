The No. 2 seed UCLA Bruins (29-5) will aim to beat the No. 15 seed UNC Asheville Bulldogs (27-7) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at Golden 1 Center. This contest tips off at 10:05 PM.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UCLA vs. UNC Asheville matchup.

UCLA vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET
  • Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
  • How to Watch on TV: truTV

UCLA vs. UNC Asheville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UCLA Moneyline UNC Asheville Moneyline
BetMGM UCLA (-17.5) 135.5 -5000 +1350 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings UCLA (-17.5) 135.5 -2400 +1200 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet UCLA (-18) 134.5 -2500 +1200 Bet on this game with PointsBet

UCLA vs. UNC Asheville Betting Trends

  • UCLA has covered 19 times in 34 games with a spread this season.
  • So far this season, 15 out of the Bruins' 34 games have hit the over.
  • UNC Asheville has compiled a 17-14-1 record against the spread this year.
  • In the Bulldogs' 32 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

UCLA Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1000
  • UCLA is third-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1000), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.
  • The Bruins have experienced the 76th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +1600 at the start of the season to +1000.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, UCLA has a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship.

UNC Asheville Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +500000
  • UNC Asheville, based on its national championship odds (+500000), ranks much higher (60th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (154th).
  • With odds of +500000, UNC Asheville has been given a 0% chance of winning the national championship.

