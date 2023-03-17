An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the No. 6-seed Kentucky Wildcats (21-11) play against the No. 11 seed Providence Friars (21-11) on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. The contest starts at 7:10 PM, on CBS.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kentucky vs. Providence matchup.

Kentucky vs. Providence Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
  • Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

Kentucky vs. Providence Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kentucky Moneyline Providence Moneyline
DraftKings Kentucky (-3.5) 145.5 -170 +145 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Kentucky (-3.5) 145.5 -159 +135 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Kentucky vs. Providence Betting Trends

  • Kentucky has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.
  • Wildcats games have hit the over 20 out of 32 times this season.
  • Providence has covered 17 times in 29 matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Friars and their opponents have combined to hit the over 15 out of 29 times this year.

Kentucky Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +4500
  • Oddsmakers rate Kentucky lower (21st-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (20th-best).
  • The Wildcats' national championship odds have decreased from +900 at the start of the season to +4500, the 63rd-biggest change among all teams.
  • Kentucky has a 2.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

