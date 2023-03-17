Friday's game features the Kentucky Wildcats (21-11) and the Providence Friars (21-11) clashing at Greensboro Coliseum (on March 17) at 7:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-71 victory for Kentucky.

Based on our computer prediction, Providence should cover the spread, which currently sits at 4.5. The two sides are projected to go over the 144.5 total.

Kentucky vs. Providence Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: CBS

Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Line: Kentucky -4.5

Point Total: 144.5

Moneyline (To Win): Kentucky -190, Providence +160

Kentucky vs. Providence Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 75, Providence 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Kentucky vs. Providence

Pick ATS: Providence (+4.5)



Providence (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (144.5)



Kentucky has a 15-15-0 record against the spread this season compared to Providence, who is 16-12-0 ATS. The Wildcats have a 19-11-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Friars have a record of 14-14-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams average 153.2 points per game, 8.7 more points than this matchup's total. Kentucky is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 games, while Providence has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +225 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.1 points per game (96th in college basketball) while allowing 68 per contest (119th in college basketball).

The 36.2 rebounds per game Kentucky averages rank ninth in the country, and are 9.3 more than the 26.9 its opponents collect per outing.

Kentucky hits 6.4 three-pointers per game (287th in college basketball) at a 35.4% rate (107th in college basketball), compared to the 6.6 its opponents make while shooting 33.1% from deep.

The Wildcats record 98.4 points per 100 possessions (60th in college basketball), while allowing 89.2 points per 100 possessions (116th in college basketball).

Kentucky and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Wildcats commit 10.8 per game (71st in college basketball) and force 10.4 (311th in college basketball action).

