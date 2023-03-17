When the Kentucky Wildcats (21-11) and Providence Friars (21-11) square off in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, Oscar Tshiebwe and Bryce Hopkins will be two of the high-profile players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Providence

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Arena: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

Kentucky's Last Game

Kentucky lost its previous game to Vanderbilt, 80-73, on Friday. Antonio Reeves was its high scorer with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Antonio Reeves 22 3 1 2 0 3 Jacob Toppin 21 11 1 1 1 2 Oscar Tshiebwe 19 15 1 2 1 0

Kentucky Players to Watch

Tshiebwe puts up 16.5 points and 13.1 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.6 assists, shooting 56.3% from the floor.

Jacob Toppin posts 12.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Cason Wallace paces his squad in assists per game (4.2), and also totals 11.6 points and 3.5 rebounds. Defensively, he tallies 2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Reeves is putting up 14.4 points, 1.1 assists and 2.1 rebounds per contest.

Chris Livingston posts 6.2 points, 4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 43.6% from the field.

Kentucky Top Performers (Last 10 Games)