Top Kentucky Players to Watch vs. Providence - First Round
When the Kentucky Wildcats (21-11) and Providence Friars (21-11) square off in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, Oscar Tshiebwe and Bryce Hopkins will be two of the high-profile players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
How to Watch Kentucky vs. Providence
- Game Day: Friday, March 17
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Arena: Greensboro Coliseum
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV
Watch select March Madness games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Kentucky's Last Game
Kentucky lost its previous game to Vanderbilt, 80-73, on Friday. Antonio Reeves was its high scorer with 22 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Antonio Reeves
|22
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Jacob Toppin
|21
|11
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Oscar Tshiebwe
|19
|15
|1
|2
|1
|0
Kentucky Players to Watch
Tshiebwe puts up 16.5 points and 13.1 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.6 assists, shooting 56.3% from the floor.
Jacob Toppin posts 12.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
Cason Wallace paces his squad in assists per game (4.2), and also totals 11.6 points and 3.5 rebounds. Defensively, he tallies 2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
Reeves is putting up 14.4 points, 1.1 assists and 2.1 rebounds per contest.
Chris Livingston posts 6.2 points, 4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 43.6% from the field.
Kentucky Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Oscar Tshiebwe
|16.4
|12.3
|1.9
|1.5
|1.1
|0
|Jacob Toppin
|14.8
|8.2
|2.4
|0.6
|0.3
|1.2
|Cason Wallace
|10.9
|3
|5.1
|1.6
|0.7
|0.5
|Antonio Reeves
|16.7
|1.8
|0.8
|0.5
|0.2
|2.2
|Chris Livingston
|8
|6.5
|1.1
|0.6
|0.4
|0.6
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.