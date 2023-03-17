Friday's game features the Memphis Tigers (26-8) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (31-3) squaring off at Nationwide Arena in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 74-73 win for Memphis according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:20 PM ET on March 17.

According to our computer prediction, Florida Atlantic projects to cover the 1.5-point spread in its matchup versus Memphis. The over/under is currently listed at 152.5, and the two teams are projected to come in below that total.

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Line: Memphis -1.5

Memphis -1.5 Point Total: 152.5

152.5 Moneyline (To Win): Memphis -125, Florida Atlantic +105

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 74, Florida Atlantic 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic

Pick ATS: Florida Atlantic (+1.5)



Florida Atlantic (+1.5) Pick OU: Under (152.5)



Memphis' record against the spread so far this season is 17-13-0, and Florida Atlantic's is 19-11-0. The Tigers are 16-14-0 and the Owls are 17-13-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams score an average of 158.6 points per game, 6.1 more points than this matchup's total. Memphis is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests, while Florida Atlantic has gone 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers' +267 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.8 points per game (22nd in college basketball) while giving up 71.9 per contest (235th in college basketball).

The 32.2 rebounds per game Memphis averages rank 150th in the country. Its opponents record 31.5 per contest.

Memphis connects on 6.1 three-pointers per game (311th in college basketball) at a 35.6% rate (99th in college basketball), compared to the 8 per outing its opponents make while shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc.

The Tigers average 96.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (112th in college basketball), and allow 87 points per 100 possessions (65th in college basketball).

Memphis has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 13.2 per game (302nd in college basketball play) while forcing 15.1 (23rd in college basketball).

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights

The Owls outscore opponents by 13.8 points per game (posting 78.8 points per game, 27th in college basketball, and giving up 65 per outing, 41st in college basketball) and have a +470 scoring differential.

Florida Atlantic comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 5.7 boards. It grabs 35.6 rebounds per game (21st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.9.

Florida Atlantic hits 9.8 three-pointers per game (12th in college basketball), 3.4 more than its opponents.

Florida Atlantic forces 12.3 turnovers per game (146th in college basketball) while committing 11.3 (120th in college basketball).

