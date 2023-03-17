Friday's game between the Michigan State Spartans (19-12) and the USC Trojans (22-10) at Nationwide Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-68, with Michigan State taking home the win. Game time is at 12:15 PM ET on March 17.

According to our computer prediction, USC projects to cover the 1.5-point spread in its matchup versus Michigan State. The over/under is currently listed at 137.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

Michigan State vs. USC Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 12:15 PM ET

12:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Line: Michigan State -1.5

Michigan State -1.5 Point Total: 137.5

137.5 Moneyline (To Win): Michigan State -135, USC +110

Michigan State vs. USC Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 70, USC 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan State vs. USC

Pick ATS: USC (+1.5)



USC (+1.5) Pick OU: Over (137.5)



Michigan State has put together a 14-14-0 record against the spread this season, while USC is 15-14-0. The Spartans have gone over the point total in 16 games, while Trojans games have gone over 15 times. The two teams score an average of 143 points per game, 5.5 more points than this matchup's total. In the last 10 games, Michigan State is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall while USC has gone 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans are outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game with a +88 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.2 points per game (209th in college basketball) and give up 67.4 per contest (97th in college basketball).

Michigan State ranks 164th in the nation at 32.0 rebounds per game. That's 1.7 more than the 30.3 its opponents average.

Michigan State makes 7.5 three-pointers per game (170th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.0 on average.

The Spartans average 95.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (133rd in college basketball), and allow 91.6 points per 100 possessions (180th in college basketball).

Michigan State and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Spartans commit 10.3 per game (36th in college basketball) and force 9.4 (353rd in college basketball play).

USC Performance Insights

The Trojans put up 72.8 points per game (152nd in college basketball) while allowing 67.3 per outing (95th in college basketball). They have a +177 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The 32.2 rebounds per game USC accumulates rank 150th in college basketball. Their opponents grab 32.1.

USC knocks down 6.5 three-pointers per game (279th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.5. It shoots 34.5% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33.4%.

USC forces 11.8 turnovers per game (186th in college basketball) while committing 11.8 (175th in college basketball).

