The Philadelphia 76ers (47-22) are 6.5-point favorites as they try to continue a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (32-38) on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and NBCS-PH.

Pacers vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and NBCS-PH

BSIN and NBCS-PH Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 117 - Pacers 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 6.5)

Pacers (+ 6.5) Pick OU: Under (232)



The 76ers have put together a 41-28-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 38-31-1 mark from the Pacers.

When the spread is set as 6.5 or more this season, Philadelphia (11-8) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (57.9%) than Indiana (10-6) does as the underdog (62.5%).

Philadelphia's games have gone over the total 55.1% of the time this season (38 out of 69), which is more often than Indiana's games have (35 out of 70).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the 76ers are 36-13, while the Pacers are 22-32 as moneyline underdogs.

Pacers Performance Insights

On offense, Indiana is the 10th-ranked team in the league (115.9 points per game). Defensively, it is fifth-worst (118 points conceded per game).

With 26.7 assists per game, the Pacers are sixth in the NBA.

Beyond the arc, the Pacers are fifth-best in the league in 3-pointers made per game (13.9). They are 12th in 3-point percentage at 36.5%.

In 2022-23, Indiana has attempted 57.5% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 42.5% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 66.7% of Indiana's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 33.3% have been 3-pointers.

