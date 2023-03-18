The Philadelphia 76ers (47-22) are favored (by 4.5 points) to continue a five-game road win streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (32-38) on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The point total is set at 230.5 for the matchup.

Pacers vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and NBCS-PH

Favorite Spread Over/Under 76ers -4.5 230.5

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

Indiana has played 37 games this season that have had more than 230.5 combined points scored.

Indiana's average game total this season has been 233.9, 3.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Indiana is 38-32-0 against the spread this year.

The Pacers have come away with 22 wins in the 53 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Indiana has a record of 7-14, a 33.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +170 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Indiana has a 37% chance of pulling out a win.

Pacers vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

76ers vs Pacers Total Facts Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total 76ers 24 34.8% 115.2 231.1 110.3 228.3 223.6 Pacers 37 52.9% 115.9 231.1 118 228.3 232.8

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

Indiana has gone 6-4 over its past 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.

Seven of the Pacers' last 10 games have hit the over.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Indiana has a better winning percentage at home (.600, 21-14-0 record) than away (.486, 17-18-0).

The Pacers score 5.6 more points per game (115.9) than the 76ers give up to opponents (110.3).

Indiana is 33-16 against the spread and 28-21 overall when it scores more than 110.3 points.

Pacers vs. 76ers Betting Splits

76ers and Pacers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) 76ers 41-28 14-17 40-29 Pacers 38-32 17-16 35-35

Pacers vs. 76ers Point Insights

Scoring Insights 76ers Pacers 115.2 Points Scored (PG) 115.9 13 NBA Rank (PPG) 10 20-6 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-16 24-2 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 28-21 110.3 Points Allowed (PG) 118 3 NBA Rank (PAPG) 26 35-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 21-11 36-11 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 21-11

