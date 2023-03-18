Ahead of a matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers (47-22), the Indiana Pacers (32-38) will be monitoring four players on the injury report. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Pacers' last outing on Thursday ended in a 139-123 win over the Bucks. Andrew Nembhard's team-leading 24 points paced the Pacers in the win.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Tyrese Haliburton PG Out Knee 20.8 3.7 10.4 Chris Duarte SF Out Ankle 8.0 2.6 1.4 Kendall Brown SG Out Tibia 1.5 1.0 0.5 Bennedict Mathurin SG Out Ankle 16.6 4.0 1.4

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

76ers Injuries: PJ Tucker: Questionable (Ankle), Jalen McDaniels: Questionable (Hip)

Pacers vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and NBCS-PH

Pacers Season Insights

The Pacers' 115.9 points per game are 5.6 more points than the 110.3 the 76ers give up.

Indiana has put together a 28-21 record in games it scores more than 110.3 points.

The Pacers are putting up 124.1 points per game in their past 10 games, which is 8.2 more than their average for the season (115.9).

Indiana knocks down 13.9 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league) at a 36.5% rate (12th in NBA), compared to the 12.4 per game its opponents make, at a 37.2% rate.

The Pacers rank 24th in the NBA with 110.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 25th defensively with 114.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Pacers vs. 76ers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total 76ers -6 232

