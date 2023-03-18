Pacers vs. 76ers Injury Report Today - March 18
Ahead of a matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers (47-22), the Indiana Pacers (32-38) will be monitoring four players on the injury report. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The Pacers' last outing on Thursday ended in a 139-123 win over the Bucks. Andrew Nembhard's team-leading 24 points paced the Pacers in the win.
Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Tyrese Haliburton
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|20.8
|3.7
|10.4
|Chris Duarte
|SF
|Out
|Ankle
|8.0
|2.6
|1.4
|Kendall Brown
|SG
|Out
|Tibia
|1.5
|1.0
|0.5
|Bennedict Mathurin
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|16.6
|4.0
|1.4
Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today
76ers Injuries: PJ Tucker: Questionable (Ankle), Jalen McDaniels: Questionable (Hip)
Pacers vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: BSIN and NBCS-PH
Pacers Season Insights
- The Pacers' 115.9 points per game are 5.6 more points than the 110.3 the 76ers give up.
- Indiana has put together a 28-21 record in games it scores more than 110.3 points.
- The Pacers are putting up 124.1 points per game in their past 10 games, which is 8.2 more than their average for the season (115.9).
- Indiana knocks down 13.9 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league) at a 36.5% rate (12th in NBA), compared to the 12.4 per game its opponents make, at a 37.2% rate.
- The Pacers rank 24th in the NBA with 110.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 25th defensively with 114.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.
Pacers vs. 76ers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|76ers
|-6
|232
