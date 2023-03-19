The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (20-13) host the Cleveland State Vikings (21-13) at Ocean Center on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET on FloSports. There is no line set for the game.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: FloSports

FloSports Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Eastern Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

The teams have hit the over in 11 of Eastern Kentucky's 31 games with a set total.

The Colonels' ATS record is 17-10-0 this season.

Cleveland State (16-15-0 ATS) has covered the spread 63% of the time, 11.4% less often than Eastern Kentucky (17-10-0) this season.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Eastern Kentucky 77.4 149.1 72.1 140.2 148.7 Cleveland State 71.7 149.1 68.1 140.2 136.2

Additional Eastern Kentucky Insights & Trends

Eastern Kentucky has gone 6-4 over its last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.

The Colonels have gone over the total in four of their last 10 outings.

The Colonels score 77.4 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 68.1 the Vikings allow.

Eastern Kentucky has an 11-6 record against the spread and a 14-6 record overall when scoring more than 68.1 points.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Eastern Kentucky 17-10-0 11-16-0 Cleveland State 16-15-0 18-13-0

Eastern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State Home/Away Splits

Eastern Kentucky Cleveland State 14-2 Home Record 13-3 5-10 Away Record 7-9 9-2-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 7-7-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 86.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.1 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

