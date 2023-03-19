Indiana vs. Miami: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 4 seed Indiana Hoosiers (23-11) and the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (26-7) will meet in the NCAA Tournament with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the Midwest Region bracket up for grabs on Sunday at MVP Arena, starting at 8:40 PM.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Indiana vs. Miami matchup.
Indiana vs. Miami Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
Indiana vs. Miami Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Indiana Moneyline
|Miami Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Indiana (-1.5)
|147.5
|-120
|+100
|DraftKings
|Indiana (-2)
|148
|-130
|+110
Indiana vs. Miami Betting Trends
- Indiana has covered 15 times in 32 chances against the spread this season.
- A total of 19 out of the Hoosiers' 32 games this season have hit the over.
- Miami has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.
- Hurricanes games have hit the over 14 out of 32 times this year.
Indiana Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4000
- Indiana is 17th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+4000), much higher than its computer rankings (32nd).
- The Hoosiers were +3500 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now dropped to +4000, which is the 77th-biggest change in the country.
- Indiana's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.
Miami Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +7000
- Sportsbooks have moved the Hurricanes' national championship odds up from +10000 at the start of the season to +7000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 68th-biggest change.
- The implied probability of Miami winning the national championship, based on its +7000 moneyline odds, is 1.4%.
