The No. 6 seed Kentucky Wildcats (22-11) and the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (24-9) will meet in the NCAA Tournament with a place in the Sweet 16 of the East Region bracket up for grabs on Sunday at Greensboro Coliseum, tipping off at 2:40 PM.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kentucky vs. Kansas State matchup in this article.

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 2:40 PM ET
  • Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kentucky Moneyline Kansas State Moneyline
BetMGM Kentucky (-2.5) 145.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Kentucky (-3) 145.5 -150 +130 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Kentucky (-1.5) 145.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Betting Trends

  • Kentucky is 16-17-0 ATS this season.
  • A total of 20 out of the Kentucky Wildcats' 33 games this season have hit the over.
  • Kansas State has put together a 21-11-1 ATS record so far this year.
  • A total of 17 Kansas State Wildcats games this year have hit the over.

Kentucky Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +3000
  • Kentucky's national championship odds (+3000) place it 15th-best in college basketball, but according to computer rankings it is only 19th-best.
  • Sportsbooks have moved the Kentucky Wildcats' national championship odds down from +900 at the beginning of the season to +3000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 70th-biggest change.
  • Kentucky has a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Kansas State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +5000
  • The Kansas State Wildcats' national championship odds have improved from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +5000, the 45th-biggest change among all teams.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Kansas State has a 2% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.