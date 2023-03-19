Kentucky vs. Kansas State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 6 seed Kentucky Wildcats (22-11) and the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (24-9) will meet in the NCAA Tournament with a place in the Sweet 16 of the East Region bracket up for grabs on Sunday at Greensboro Coliseum, tipping off at 2:40 PM.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kentucky vs. Kansas State matchup in this article.
Kentucky vs. Kansas State Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 2:40 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Kentucky vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kentucky Moneyline
|Kansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kentucky (-2.5)
|145.5
|-150
|+125
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Kentucky (-3)
|145.5
|-150
|+130
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Kentucky (-1.5)
|145.5
|-125
|+105
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Kentucky vs. Kansas State Betting Trends
- Kentucky is 16-17-0 ATS this season.
- A total of 20 out of the Kentucky Wildcats' 33 games this season have hit the over.
- Kansas State has put together a 21-11-1 ATS record so far this year.
- A total of 17 Kansas State Wildcats games this year have hit the over.
Kentucky Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3000
- Kentucky's national championship odds (+3000) place it 15th-best in college basketball, but according to computer rankings it is only 19th-best.
- Sportsbooks have moved the Kentucky Wildcats' national championship odds down from +900 at the beginning of the season to +3000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 70th-biggest change.
- Kentucky has a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Kansas State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- The Kansas State Wildcats' national championship odds have improved from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +5000, the 45th-biggest change among all teams.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Kansas State has a 2% chance of winning the national championship.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.