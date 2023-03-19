Kentucky vs. Kansas State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 6 seed Kentucky Wildcats (22-11) and the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (24-9) will meet in the NCAA Tournament with a ticket to the Sweet 16 of the East Region bracket on the line on Sunday at Greensboro Coliseum, beginning at 2:40 PM.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Kentucky vs. Kansas State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Kentucky vs. Kansas State Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 2:40 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Kentucky vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kentucky Moneyline
|Kansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kentucky (-2.5)
|144.5
|-150
|+125
|DraftKings
|Kentucky (-3)
|145
|-150
|+130
|PointsBet
|Kentucky (-1.5)
|145.5
|-125
|+105
Kentucky vs. Kansas State Betting Trends
- Kentucky is 16-17-0 ATS this season.
- A total of 20 out of the Kentucky Wildcats' 33 games this season have gone over the point total.
- Kansas State has covered 21 times in 33 games with a spread this season.
- So far this year, 17 out of the Kansas State Wildcats' 33 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
Kentucky Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2500
- Kentucky's national championship odds (+2500) place it 15th-best in college basketball, but according to computer rankings it is only 19th-best.
- The Kentucky Wildcats were +900 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now dropped to +2500, which is the 72nd-biggest change in the country.
- The implied probability of Kentucky winning the national championship, based on its +2500 moneyline odds, is 3.8%.
Kansas State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- The Kansas State Wildcats were +15000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +5000, which is the 44th-biggest change in the country.
- Kansas State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2%.
