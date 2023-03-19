The No. 6 seed Kentucky Wildcats (22-11) look to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (24-9) on Sunday at 2:40 PM.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kentucky vs. Kansas State matchup.

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 2:40 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 2:40 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: CBS

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Betting Trends

Kentucky has covered 16 times in 33 games with a spread this season.

The Kentucky Wildcats and their opponents have combined to hit the over 20 out of 33 times this season.

Kansas State has compiled a 21-11-1 ATS record so far this season.

A total of 17 Kansas State Wildcats games this year have hit the over.

Kentucky Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2800

+2800 Kentucky is 15th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2800), but only 19th-best, according to computer rankings.

Bookmakers have moved the Kentucky Wildcats' national championship odds down from +900 at the beginning of the season to +2800. Among all teams in the country, that is the 71st-biggest change.

The implied probability of Kentucky winning the national championship, based on its +2800 moneyline odds, is 3.4%.

Kansas State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 In terms of their national championship odds, the Kansas State Wildcats have had the 53rd-biggest change this season, improving from +15000 at the start to +6000.

Based on its moneyline odds, Kansas State has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

