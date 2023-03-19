The No. 6 seed Kentucky Wildcats (22-11) will take to the court against the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (24-9) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. Kentucky is a 2.5-point favorite to take a step forward in the bracket, which begins at 2:40 PM on CBS. The over/under for the matchup is set at 144.5.

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
  • Time: 2:40 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Where: Greensboro, North Carolina
  • Venue: Greensboro Coliseum
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Kentucky -2.5 144.5

Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

  • Kentucky and its opponents have combined to score more than 144.5 points in 14 of 31 games this season.
  • Kentucky has had an average of 142.2 points in its games this season, 2.3 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • The Kentucky Wildcats are 16-15-0 ATS this season.
  • This season, Kentucky has been favored 22 times and won 14, or 63.6%, of those games.
  • Kentucky has a record of 14-7, a 66.7% win rate, when it's favored by -150 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Kentucky.

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Kentucky 14 45.2% 74.6 150.1 67.6 136.5 140.8
Kansas State 14 45.2% 75.5 150.1 68.9 136.5 141.1

Additional Kentucky Insights & Trends

  • Kentucky has gone 6-4 over its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Kentucky Wildcats have gone over the total six times.
  • The Kentucky Wildcats put up 5.7 more points per game (74.6) than the Kansas State Wildcats give up (68.9).
  • When Kentucky totals more than 68.9 points, it is 13-8 against the spread and 18-4 overall.

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Kentucky 16-15-0 12-13 19-12-0
Kansas State 21-10-0 4-5 16-15-0

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Home/Away Splits

Kentucky Kansas State
14-4 Home Record 15-1
6-3 Away Record 4-7
9-8-0 Home ATS Record 12-3-0
6-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0
78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75
71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.7
10-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0
6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

