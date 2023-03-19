Sunday's 3:00 PM ET matchup between the UAB Blazers (26-9) and the Morehead State Eagles (22-11) at Bartow Arena features the Blazers' Jordan Walker and the Eagles' Alex Gross as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN+.

How to Watch Morehead State vs. UAB

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Arena: Bartow Arena

Bartow Arena Location: Birmingham, Alabama

TV: ESPN+

Morehead State's Last Game

In its most recent game, Morehead State beat Clemson on Wednesday, 68-64. Its top scorer was Mark Freeman with 19 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mark Freeman 19 3 4 2 0 3 Alex Gross 16 9 1 0 1 0 Drew Thelwell 11 4 1 0 1 3

Morehead State Players to Watch

Gross is the Eagles' top rebounder (7.5 per game), and he averages 12 points and 0.8 assists.

Drew Thelwell is averaging 11 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, making 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per game.

Jake Wolfe is averaging 9.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, making 41% of his shots from the field and 38.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.

Kalil Thomas is putting up 7.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 39.3% of his shots from the floor and 38.4% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per contest.

Morehead State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)