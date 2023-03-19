The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (26-8) are favored by 3.5 points against the No. 5 seed Saint Mary's Gaels (27-7) for their NCAA Tournament matchup on Sunday. A trip to the Sweet 16 will be awarded to the winner of the 4-5 West Region bracket contest, which tips off at 6:10 PM on TNT. The matchup has an over/under of 129.5 points.

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -3.5 129.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

UConn vs Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Huskies have put together a 19-9-0 record against the spread.

This season, UConn has won 16 of its 19 games, or 84.2%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Huskies.

Saint Mary's (CA) is 17-13-0 against the spread this season.

The Gaels have been listed as an underdog of +155 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

Saint Mary's (CA) has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 129.5 % of Games Over 129.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 25 89.3% 78.7 149.8 65 124.9 143.5 Saint Mary's (CA) 17 56.7% 71.1 149.8 59.9 124.9 131.7

Additional UConn vs Saint Mary's (CA) Insights & Trends

UConn has an 8-2 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall in its past 10 games.

Four of Huskies' last 10 contests have gone over the total.

Saint Mary's (CA) has gone 7-3 in its last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

Six of the Gaels' past 10 games have hit the over.

The 78.7 points per game the Huskies record are 18.8 more points than the Gaels give up (59.9).

When UConn scores more than 59.9 points, it is 16-8 against the spread and 24-6 overall.

The Gaels' 71.1 points per game are 6.1 more points than the 65 the Huskies allow to opponents.

Saint Mary's (CA) is 14-7 against the spread and 22-2 overall when it scores more than 65 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 19-9-0 16-8 18-10-0 Saint Mary's (CA) 17-13-0 1-1 15-15-0

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Home/Away Splits

UConn Saint Mary's (CA) 15-2 Home Record 16-2 5-5 Away Record 6-2 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-5-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.8 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-4-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.