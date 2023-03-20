Aaron Nesmith and his Indiana Pacers teammates will take on the Charlotte Hornets on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 141-121 loss versus the 76ers, Nesmith had 25 points and six rebounds.

In this article we will break down Nesmith's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Aaron Nesmith Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 10.1 12.6 Rebounds 4.5 3.8 4.6 Assists -- 1.3 1.6 PRA 18.5 15.2 18.8 PR 17.5 13.9 17.2 3PM 1.5 1.6 2.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Aaron Nesmith's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Aaron Nesmith Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, Aaron Nesmith has made 3.5 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 7.2% of his team's total makes.

Nesmith is averaging 4.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Pacers average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.7. His opponents, the Hornets, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th with 101.3 possessions per contest.

The Hornets concede 117.5 points per contest, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Hornets have given up 46.5 rebounds per contest, which puts them 29th in the NBA.

Giving up 25.9 assists per game, the Hornets are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Hornets are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Aaron Nesmith vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/8/2023 31 15 6 2 0 0 4 11/16/2022 18 0 2 0 0 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Nesmith or any of his Pacers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.