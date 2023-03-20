The Indiana State Sycamores (23-12) face the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (21-13) at 12:00 PM ET on Monday, March 20, 2023 on FloSports.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Indiana State vs. Eastern Kentucky matchup in this article.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Indiana State Game Info

  • When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: FloSports

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Eastern Kentucky vs. Indiana State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indiana State Moneyline Eastern Kentucky Moneyline

Eastern Kentucky vs. Indiana State Betting Trends

  • Eastern Kentucky is 20-11-0 ATS this season.
  • The Colonels have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more nine times this year, and covered the spread in six of those games.
  • Indiana State has covered 22 times in 34 matchups with a spread this season.
  • A total of 18 out of the Sycamores' 34 games this season have hit the over.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.