Top Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch vs. Indiana State - March 20
Cameron Henry and Devontae Blanton are two players to watch on Monday at 12:00 PM ET, when the Indiana State Sycamores (23-12) take on the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (21-13) at Ocean Center.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on FloSports.
How to Watch Eastern Kentucky vs. Indiana State
- Game Day: Monday, March 20
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Arena: Ocean Center
- Location: Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: FloSports
Eastern Kentucky's Last Game
In its previous game, Eastern Kentucky beat Cleveland State on Sunday, 91-75 in OT. Blanton scored a team-high 22 points (and chipped in two assists and three boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Devontae Blanton
|22
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Isaiah Cozart
|20
|17
|1
|0
|5
|0
|Leland Walker
|17
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch
Blanton paces the Colonels in scoring (16.7 points per game), and puts up 6.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Michael Moreno gives the Colonels 11.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He also puts up 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Isaiah Cozart is posting a team-leading 7.4 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 9.3 points and 0.3 assists, making 62.3% of his shots from the floor.
Tayshawn Comer is the Colonels' top assist man (3.6 per game), and he produces 7.9 points and 2.2 rebounds.
Cooper Robb is putting up 7.2 points, 4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 35.6% of his shots from the field and 31.3% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per game.
Eastern Kentucky Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Devontae Blanton
|18.9
|5.7
|3.3
|0.8
|0.1
|0.9
|Isaiah Cozart
|11.5
|8.2
|0.4
|0.5
|3.4
|0.0
|Michael Moreno
|9.5
|7.9
|2.0
|1.0
|0.1
|1.8
|Tayshawn Comer
|11.1
|2.4
|3.0
|0.9
|0.2
|1.4
|Leland Walker
|8.0
|3.1
|2.5
|0.6
|0.1
|0.3
