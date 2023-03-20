The Indiana State Sycamores (23-12) and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (21-13) play at Ocean Center on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on FloSports. The matchup has no set line.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Indiana State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, March 20, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: FloSports

Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Venue: Ocean Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Colonels Betting Records & Stats

A total of 11 of the Colonels' 27 games with a set total have hit the over (40.7%).

Eastern Kentucky is 17-10-0 against the spread this season.

Indiana State sports a 22-9-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 17-10-0 mark of Eastern Kentucky.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Indiana State Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Indiana State 79.1 156.9 69.1 141.3 146.2 Eastern Kentucky 77.8 156.9 72.2 141.3 148.7

Additional Eastern Kentucky Insights & Trends

Eastern Kentucky has gone 6-4 in its last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.

Four of the Colonels' last 10 outings have hit the over.

The Colonels put up 8.7 more points per game (77.8) than the Sycamores give up (69.1).

When it scores more than 69.1 points, Eastern Kentucky is 11-4 against the spread and 13-5 overall.

Indiana State vs. Eastern Kentucky Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Indiana State 22-9-0 15-16-0 Eastern Kentucky 17-10-0 11-16-0

Eastern Kentucky vs. Indiana State Home/Away Splits

Indiana State Eastern Kentucky 11-4 Home Record 14-2 7-6 Away Record 5-10 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 9-2-0 9-3-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 80.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.6 77.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

