The No. 9 seed Miami Hurricanes (20-12) head into their second round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 1 seed Indiana Hoosiers (28-3) on Monday at 8:00 PM. The winner will move on to the Sweet 16 in the N/A Region bracket.

Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: ESPN

Indiana vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison

The Hurricanes score an average of 70.5 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 61.8 the Hoosiers allow.

When it scores more than 61.8 points, Miami (FL) is 16-7.

Indiana is 22-0 when it gives up fewer than 70.5 points.

The 81.3 points per game the Hoosiers score are 17.5 more points than the Hurricanes allow (63.8).

When Indiana puts up more than 63.8 points, it is 26-2.

When Miami (FL) gives up fewer than 81.3 points, it is 17-9.

This season the Hoosiers are shooting 49.9% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Hurricanes give up.

The Hurricanes shoot 40.8% from the field, 2.2% higher than the Hoosiers allow.

Indiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/3/2023 Michigan State W 94-85 Target Center 3/4/2023 Ohio State L 79-75 Target Center 3/18/2023 Tennessee Tech W 77-47 Assembly Hall 3/20/2023 Miami (FL) - Assembly Hall

Miami (FL) Schedule