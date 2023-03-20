The Indiana Pacers (32-39) and the Charlotte Hornets (22-50) are set to play on Monday at Spectrum Center, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the court, Myles Turner is one of the players to watch.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Hornets

Game Day: Monday, March 20

Monday, March 20 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Pacers' Last Game

The Pacers lost their most recent game to the 76ers, 141-121, on Saturday. Aaron Nesmith was their high scorer with 25 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Aaron Nesmith 25 6 2 1 0 4 Andrew Nembhard 22 1 2 0 0 2 Myles Turner 20 5 2 0 1 0

Pacers Players to Watch

Hield posts 17.1 points, 5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 45.9% from the floor and 42.6% from downtown (10th in league) with 3.7 made 3-pointers per contest (third in NBA).

Turner posts a team-leading 7.6 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 17.9 points and 1.4 assists, shooting 54.4% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 16.6 points, 1.4 assists and 4 rebounds per contest.

T.J. McConnell is posting 8 points, 5.2 assists and 3 rebounds per game.

Andrew Nembhard posts 8.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4 assists per contest, shooting 42.9% from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Buddy Hield 14.4 5.6 2.9 1.5 0.3 2.7 Tyrese Haliburton 14.4 1.6 6.6 0.2 0.3 1.7 Jordan Nwora 14.4 5 2.8 0.9 0.3 2 Myles Turner 14 3.8 1.3 0.6 2 0.6 T.J. McConnell 8.3 3.3 5.3 1.4 0.2 0.4

