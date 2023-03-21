How to Watch Eastern Kentucky vs. Southern Utah on TV or Live Stream - March 21
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (22-13) take on the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (24-12) on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Ocean Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Eastern Kentucky vs. Southern Utah Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: ESPN
Eastern Kentucky Stats Insights
- Eastern Kentucky is 11-1 when it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.
- The Thunderbirds are the rebounding team in the country, the Colonels rank second.
- The Colonels put up an average of 78.1 points per game, just 4.3 more points than the 73.8 the Thunderbirds give up to opponents.
- Eastern Kentucky is 17-7 when allowing fewer than 82.2 points.
Eastern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 Eastern Kentucky is averaging 17.9 more points per game at home (86.6) than away (68.7).
- The Colonels are conceding fewer points at home (69.1 per game) than away (74.9).
- At home, Eastern Kentucky sinks 10.3 triples per game, 3.1 more than it averages away (7.2). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (35.9%) than on the road (31.5%).
Eastern Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/2/2023
|@ Liberty
|L 79-73
|Liberty Arena
|3/19/2023
|Cleveland State
|W 91-75
|Ocean Center
|3/20/2023
|Indiana State
|W 89-88
|Ocean Center
|3/21/2023
|Southern Utah
|-
|Ocean Center
