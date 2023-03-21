Eastern Kentucky vs. Southern Utah: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 21
The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (24-12) take on the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (22-13) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 on ESPN2.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Southern Utah vs. Eastern Kentucky matchup.
Eastern Kentucky vs. Southern Utah Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Eastern Kentucky vs. Southern Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Southern Utah Moneyline
|Eastern Kentucky Moneyline
Eastern Kentucky vs. Southern Utah Betting Trends
- Eastern Kentucky has put together a 21-11-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Colonels are 9-4 ATS this year when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
- Southern Utah has compiled a 17-13-2 record against the spread this season.
- Thunderbirds games have gone over the point total 17 out of 32 times this season.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.