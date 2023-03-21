Tuesday's game between the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (22-13) and Southern Utah Thunderbirds (24-12) squaring off at Ocean Center has a projected final score of 76-74 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Eastern Kentucky, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on March 21.

The matchup has no set line.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Southern Utah Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Eastern Kentucky vs. Southern Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Kentucky 76, Southern Utah 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Eastern Kentucky vs. Southern Utah

Computer Predicted Spread: Eastern Kentucky (-2.9)

Eastern Kentucky (-2.9) Computer Predicted Total: 150.0

Eastern Kentucky's record against the spread this season is 17-10-0, while Southern Utah's is 15-13-0. The Colonels have hit the over in 11 games, while Thunderbirds games have gone over 15 times. Eastern Kentucky is 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests, while Southern Utah has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Eastern Kentucky Performance Insights

The Colonels average 78.1 points per game (34th in college basketball) while allowing 72.7 per contest (260th in college basketball). They have a +190 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The 36.8 rebounds per game Eastern Kentucky averages rank seventh in the country, and are 3.2 more than the 33.6 its opponents collect per contest.

Eastern Kentucky knocks down 8.5 three-pointers per game (59th in college basketball) at a 34.0% rate (181st in college basketball), compared to the 8.1 its opponents make while shooting 33.3% from deep.

The Colonels rank 197th in college basketball with 93.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 58th in college basketball defensively with 86.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Eastern Kentucky wins the turnover battle by 2.2 per game, committing 11.7 (158th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.9.

