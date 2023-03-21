The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (24-12) and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (22-13) meet at Ocean Center on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The matchup has no line set.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Southern Utah Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Colonels Betting Records & Stats

Out of the Colonels' 27 games with a set total, 11 have hit the over (40.7%).

Eastern Kentucky's ATS record is 17-10-0 this season.

Eastern Kentucky (17-10-0 ATS) has covered the spread 53.6% of the time, 9.4% more often than Southern Utah (15-13-0) this year.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Southern Utah Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Southern Utah 82.2 160.3 73.8 146.5 148.8 Eastern Kentucky 78.1 160.3 72.7 146.5 148.7

Additional Eastern Kentucky Insights & Trends

Eastern Kentucky is 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 contests.

The Colonels have gone over the total in four of their past 10 contests.

The Colonels' 78.1 points per game are just 4.3 more points than the 73.8 the Thunderbirds allow to opponents.

Eastern Kentucky is 9-3 against the spread and 12-3 overall when it scores more than 73.8 points.

Southern Utah vs. Eastern Kentucky Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Southern Utah 15-13-0 15-13-0 Eastern Kentucky 17-10-0 11-16-0

Eastern Kentucky vs. Southern Utah Home/Away Splits

Southern Utah Eastern Kentucky 13-2 Home Record 14-2 5-8 Away Record 5-10 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 9-2-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 92.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.6 73.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

