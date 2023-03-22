The Indiana Pacers, Myles Turner included, take on the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 115-109 loss versus the Hornets, Turner totaled 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

In this article, we break down Turner's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Myles Turner Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 18.0 20.0 Rebounds 6.5 7.6 5.5 Assists -- 1.4 2.0 PRA 26.5 27 27.5 PR 24.5 25.6 25.5 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.4



Myles Turner Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, he's put up 11.0% of the Pacers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.9 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 9.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.5 per game.

Turner's Pacers average 104.7 possessions per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams, while the Raptors are one of the league's slowest with 100.9 possessions per contest.

The Raptors are the fifth-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 112.1 points per contest.

Allowing 42.3 rebounds per contest, the Raptors are the ninth-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Raptors have conceded 26.2 per contest, 25th in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Raptors have given up 12.2 makes per game, 13th in the league.

Myles Turner vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/2/2023 31 18 10 1 0 2 0 11/12/2022 27 19 10 0 2 2 0

