The Toronto Raptors (35-37) host the Indiana Pacers (32-40) after winning seven straight home games. The Raptors are favored by 8.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The matchup has an over/under set at 234.5 points.

Pacers vs. Raptors Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
  • TV: BSIN and SportsNet
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Raptors -8.5 234.5

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

  • Indiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 234.5 points in 33 of 72 games this season.
  • The average total for Indiana's games this season is 234.1 points, 0.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • Indiana has a 38-34-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Pacers have come away with 22 wins in the 54 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Indiana has won five of its seven games when it is the underdog by at least +260 on the moneyline.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Indiana has a 27.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Pacers vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Raptors vs Pacers Total Facts
Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Raptors 23 31.9% 112.9 228.7 112.1 230.4 223.9
Pacers 33 45.8% 115.8 228.7 118.3 230.4 232.8

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

  • Indiana has gone 5-5 in its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
  • Seven of the Pacers' past 10 outings have hit the over.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, Indiana has a better winning percentage at home (.583, 21-15-0 record) than on the road (.472, 17-19-0).
  • The Pacers' 115.8 points per game are just 3.7 more points than the 112.1 the Raptors give up.
  • When it scores more than 112.1 points, Indiana is 27-15 against the spread and 26-16 overall.

Pacers vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Raptors and Pacers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Raptors 37-35 4-4 40-32
Pacers 38-34 7-3 36-36

Pacers vs. Raptors Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Raptors Pacers
112.9
Points Scored (PG)
 115.8
21
NBA Rank (PPG)
 12
15-5
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 27-15
15-5
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 26-16
112.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.3
5
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 27
31-16
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 13-6
31-16
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 13-6

