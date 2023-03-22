How to Watch the Pacers vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 22
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Toronto Raptors (35-37) will try to continue a seven-game home winning streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (32-40) on March 22, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Raptors and Pacers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Pacers vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: Bally Sports
Pacers Stats Insights
- The Pacers' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Raptors have allowed to their opponents.
- Indiana is 14-8 when it shoots higher than 49.2% from the field.
- The Raptors are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 16th.
- The Pacers' 115.8 points per game are just 3.7 more points than the 112.1 the Raptors allow to opponents.
- Indiana is 26-16 when it scores more than 112.1 points.
Pacers Home & Away Comparison
- The Pacers put up more points per game at home (118.6) than on the road (113.1), and also give up fewer points at home (118.2) than on the road (118.3).
- The Pacers pick up 0.7 more assists per game at home (27.1) than away (26.4).
Pacers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Questionable
|Knee
|Chris Duarte
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Kendall Brown
|Out
|Tibia
