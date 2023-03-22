Pacers vs. Raptors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 22
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Toronto Raptors (35-37) host the Indiana Pacers (32-40) after winning seven home games in a row. The Raptors are favored by 9 points in the contest, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
Pacers vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSIN and SportsNet
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
Pacers vs. Raptors Score Prediction
- Prediction: Raptors 118 - Pacers 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Raptors
- Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 9)
- Pick OU:
Under (234)
- The Raptors have covered less often than the Pacers this year, tallying an ATS record of 36-35-1, compared to the 38-33-1 record of the Pacers.
- Toronto and Indiana cover the same percentage of spreads this year (66.7%) when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Wednesday's line (Raps as favorites by 9 or more and Pacers as underdogs by 9 or more).
- Toronto and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 54.2% of the time this season (39 out of 72). That's more often than Indiana and its opponents have (36 out of 72).
- The Raptors have a .595 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (25-17) this season, higher than the .400 winning percentage for the Pacers as a moneyline underdog (22-33).
Pacers Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Indiana is 12th in the league on offense (115.8 points scored per game) and fourth-worst on defense (118.3 points allowed).
- The Pacers are sixth in the league in assists (26.8 per game) in 2022-23.
- The Pacers make 13.8 3-pointers per game and shoot 36.5% from beyond the arc, ranking sixth and 12th, respectively, in the NBA.
- Indiana takes 42.3% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 57.7% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 33.1% of Indiana's buckets are 3-pointers, and 66.9% are 2-pointers.
