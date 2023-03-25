The Atlanta Hawks (36-37) face the Indiana Pacers (33-41) as 9.5-point favorites on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSIN. The over/under is 239.5 in the matchup.

Pacers vs. Hawks Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: BSSE and BSIN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Hawks -9.5 239.5

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

  • Indiana has combined with its opponent to score more than 239.5 points in 28 of 74 games this season.
  • The average total for Indiana's games this season is 233.8 points, 5.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • Indiana has a 39-35-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Pacers have won in 23, or 41.1%, of the 56 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • Indiana has a record of 4-3 when it is set as the underdog by +320 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Indiana has a 23.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Pacers vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats

Hawks vs Pacers Total Facts
Games Over 239.5 % of Games Over 239.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Hawks 29 39.7% 117.6 233.2 117.6 235.8 232.9
Pacers 28 37.8% 115.6 233.2 118.2 235.8 232.8

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

  • Indiana is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its last 10 contests.
  • The Pacers have hit the over in seven of their past 10 games.
  • Against the spread, Indiana has been better at home (21-15-0) than away (18-20-0).
  • The Pacers score just 2.0 fewer points per game (115.6) than the Hawks allow their opponents to score (117.6).
  • Indiana has put together a 24-8 ATS record and a 21-11 overall record in games it scores more than 117.6 points.

Pacers vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Hawks and Pacers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Hawks 33-40 4-3 41-32
Pacers 39-35 6-3 37-37

Pacers vs. Hawks Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Hawks Pacers
117.6
Points Scored (PG)
 115.6
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 12
20-12
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 24-8
22-10
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 21-11
117.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.2
23
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 26
22-10
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 27-15
24-8
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 25-17

